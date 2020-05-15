Mike Ensminger, 82, of Vallejo passed away unexpectedly on May 6 at home. Born March 9, 1938 in Redding, CA to the late Frances Marion and Grover Dale Ensminger, he was one of four sons.As a young boy, Mike called many places home due to his dad's occupation. The small community of Patterson, CA located in the heart of the Central Valley became home - a place to finish growing up in.Mike is survived by his wife Geraldine. On May 18th they would have been married for 29 years. His younger brother, Keith and sister-in-law, Donna; his children, Bob, Rick, Danith, Mikel; grandchildren and great-grandchildren are also incredibly sad survivors."Standup Mike," as he was lovingly known by his fellows in sobriety, was a strong presence in his 12th Step Fellowship, having been sober 52 years. Over his many years of sobriety Mike helped countless men to get free of their substance abuse problems and recreate their lives. He truly lived his spiritual principles of "it is better to give than to receive" and that service, kindness, love and tolerance of our fellows are the foundation of a happy and fulfilling life.Don't be sad that Mike's life has ended - but be happy instead that his life happened. In your mind's eye choose your favorite of his stupendous collection of Hawaiian shirts and remember him that way. Do what he would want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cause that speaks to your heart.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, Vallejo, CA.A going away party (Mike would have it no other way!) is pending once the state reopens and restrictions are lifted on gatherings.