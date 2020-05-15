Mike Ensminger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Ensminger, 82, of Vallejo passed away unexpectedly on May 6 at home. Born March 9, 1938 in Redding, CA to the late Frances Marion and Grover Dale Ensminger, he was one of four sons.As a young boy, Mike called many places home due to his dad's occupation. The small community of Patterson, CA located in the heart of the Central Valley became home - a place to finish growing up in.Mike is survived by his wife Geraldine. On May 18th they would have been married for 29 years. His younger brother, Keith and sister-in-law, Donna; his children, Bob, Rick, Danith, Mikel; grandchildren and great-grandchildren are also incredibly sad survivors."Standup Mike," as he was lovingly known by his fellows in sobriety, was a strong presence in his 12th Step Fellowship, having been sober 52 years. Over his many years of sobriety Mike helped countless men to get free of their substance abuse problems and recreate their lives. He truly lived his spiritual principles of "it is better to give than to receive" and that service, kindness, love and tolerance of our fellows are the foundation of a happy and fulfilling life.Don't be sad that Mike's life has ended - but be happy instead that his life happened. In your mind's eye choose your favorite of his stupendous collection of Hawaiian shirts and remember him that way. Do what he would want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cause that speaks to your heart.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, Vallejo, CA.A going away party (Mike would have it no other way!) is pending once the state reopens and restrictions are lifted on gatherings.
W00144010-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
(707) 644-7474
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Skyview Memorial Lawn
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved