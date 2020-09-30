1/1
Mike Francone
On September 22, 2020, Benicia resident Mike Francone, loving grandfather, father and brother, passed away at the age of 79. Mike was born on June 2, 1941 in Loseto, Italy as the eldest son of Pasquale Francone and Beatrice Rotunno. Mike first immigrated to Canada and then to the United States, where he built a life and family through hard work and perseverance. For 25 years, he worked at Safeway and later in life delighted visitors at the Madonna Estates Winery tasting room with his trademark charm. Family was very important to Mike. He raised two daughters, Bea Francone and Anna Miltier, with his first wife Grace Carone. He adored his five grandchildren, Isabella and Connor Horgan and Sofia, Siena and Selah Miltier. Mike also loved dancing, working in his garden and cooking, especially Italian favorites like tiramisu and Italian wedding soup. Mike could tell a great story and keep all ages engaged with his goofy humor and spark for life. He appreciated the chance to travel and relax in Lake Tahoe, on cruises and on trips home to Italy, as well as the simple things that bring joy to our lives, such as a cold Starbucks Frappuccino or a juicy burger from In-N-Out. Mike was preceded in death by both parents. In addition to his two daughters and five grandchildren, Mike is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Frank & Kathy Francone and sister and brother-in-law, Anna Francone & Vito Abbinante, along with numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, private family services will be held. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 901 West 2nd Street, Benicia (707) 745-3130. www.PassalacquaFuneralChapel.com
Published in Times Herald Online on Sep. 30, 2020.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
