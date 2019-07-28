|
|
Our wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, Millie Peters passed away July 9. She was in her home and surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of George Jackson Alexander and Annie Burl York. She was born in Buckhorn, New Mexico in 1924. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Pete" Peters; her four siblings, Frank Alexander, Cora Belle "Corky" Crownover, Sam Alexander, and Floyd Alexander; her nephews, Dean Center, and Robert Center. She is survived by her children, Connie Brennan (Don), Thomas "Bill" Peters (Adella); grandchildren, Nancy Williams (Doug), Rebecca Alvarado (Nathan) and Ryan Peters; great grandchildren, Payton, Brett, Natalie and Parker Williams, Keegan and Finley Sanders, Gwen Alvarado; nieces, Jeri Lilley (Jim), Sonia Moen, Bonnie Saben (Cliff), Donna Burpee (Thom), Sally Center, Donella David; nephews, Frank "Tagy" and Tom Alexander; many great nieces and nephews.Millie was a child during the Depression and the family moved to several states and cities so their father could find work. She lost her mother to pneumonia when she was 10. Even though she had a difficult childhood, she and her siblings rose above and became successful. She was part of the Greatest Generation which endured the loss and hardship of the Great Depression and World War II. Millie determined early in her life to live a life of high integrity taking the high road in every situation. Millie became an active member of the Methodist Church in each city she lived in and has remained active within her church for 80 years. She served many roles such as Methodist Youth Fellowship Coordinator, Church Camp Counselor, member of the Governing Board, volunteering at the Church Clothes Closet, serving in many important roles throughout her years. She also helped sponsor Florian, a German exchange student who became like a family member. To help with her churches special missions she baked homemade bread and delivered it for 25 cents a loaf. She learned to play piano and strived to learn French, memorized many long poems and practiced it all diligently. She organized and helped with many worthwhile fundraisers in the community and in her church.She had a wonderful and valued career as a School Librarian at Springstowne Junior High School in Vallejo. There she made lifelong friends and won the respect and affection of the faculty, her co-workers and students. In 1971 Millie received the highest honor that the PTA gives – the "Honorary Service Award" from Springstowne Jr. High PTA.She took her family on exciting trips to the great southwest, the British Isles, Alaskan cruise, England and even France where she made a point to visit and pay respect at the beaches of Normandy to witness where the great sacrifices of the invasion took place.Millie had a great sense of humor and loved to host parties. Everyone who came to Millie's house had a happy joyous experience. She welcomed everyone and served delicious food. She treasured animals and nature. Her pets were the luckiest animals alive. She loved to go camping and was the life of the campfires leading us all in songs and homemade instruments. She played games with gusto.To say Millie is beloved by all who know her is the absolute truth. We all feel extraordinarily blessed to have had her in our lives. She gave each of us her very best in overflowing measure. The world is better because of her. She was pure kindness and love and her positive influence lives on in each person and also in those who received the ripple effect of her love and generosity. She is our special angel now. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, Aug. 18 at 12 noon in the Fellowship Hall at the First Methodist Church on Virginia Street. Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Chapels.
W00134700-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 28 to Aug. 18, 2019