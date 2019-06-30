Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Mildred Bluford, 84, of Vacaville, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, at Vacaville Convalescent Home. She was a native of Oklahoma.Visitation will be Monday, July 1, at 10 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Burial to follow at Fairfield Suisun Cemetery.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 30 to July 1, 2019
