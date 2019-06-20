Home

Mildred Lois Hockin, a longtime resident of Vallejo, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 28. She was on hospice care briefly at home, surrounded by family, friends and her beloved cat.Millie grew up in Fort Collins, CO, moving to Vallejo during junior high school in 1938. She graduated from Vallejo High in 1941, earned her AA degree from Solano Community College in 1974, and worked at Mare Island for 30 years, retiring in 1992. She had a zest for adventure and traveled extensively around the world. She even rode on the back of a motor scooter in her 80's in Italy. Millie was social and active in many groups and organizations over the years. To name a few, she was a member of Eastern Star and Italian Club, a volunteer at Sutter Solano Medical Center Thrift Shop, and played bridge with four different groups spanning decades. Millie is survived by daughters, Leslie (Gerald) Kitt and Gwendolyn (Robert) Cashman; grandchildren, Gregory Fritchlee, Edward (Kimberly) Dade, Mellissa (David) Edney, Genevieve (Thomas) Demus, Jacqueline Cashman; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew, and best friend, Michael Parker. She was preceded in death by parents, Ada and Frank Williams; brother, Walter; daughter, Lauralynn Hockin Fritchlee, and husband, Raymond Hockin.A Celebration of Life will follow a 10:30 a.m. service on Saturday, July 13, at Ascension Episcopal Church, 2420 Tuolumne St., Vallejo, where Mildred was a longtime member.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 20 to July 13, 2019
