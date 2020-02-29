Times Herald Online Notices
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
Mildred Albro
Mildred M. "Midge" Albro


12/21/1922 - 02/19/2020
Mildred M. "Midge" Albro Notice
Mildred, age 97, passed away peacefully in Forestville, CA. She was born in Trenton, MO to Marie and Everett Chumbley. She was the last surviving sibling of Mary Lee, Edgar and Lois Jean (Crupper). At age five Midge and her family moved to McCloud where her best memories growing up were dancing to the Hot N Tots and The Rhythm Boys, swimming at Lower Falls, pinochle parties and working at the local drugstore fountain.Midge married Ivan Albro and had two children, Colleene (Low) and Richard. In 1957 she and Ivan purchased the Home Bakery known as "Home of the Champagne Chiffon Cake", where she was the main cake decorator. The bakery sold in 1973 and she and her sister Lois Jean started a wedding ornament business named "The Little Place".Midge attended art classes at the Vallejo Sr. Center and became an accomplished artist. She was a long time member of the Vallejo Soroptimist Club. After Ivan passed away Midge met Ross Forry and they spent 16 years together wintering in Lake Havasu and summering between Sea View and Vallejo.Ross passed away and Midge spent several years living in Forestville with her daughter Colleene and son-in-law Dan Low.Midge is survived by her son, Richard (Marilyn); daughter, Colleene Low (Dan); grandchildren, Tina Albro, Jennifer Branch (Shane), Danny Low (Linda), Christine Gonzalez, (Ricardo); great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Michelle, Adam, Sarah Branch, Anthony and Liliana Gonzalez.A private memorial service is planned at a later date. Please send donations to .
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
