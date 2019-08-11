|
|
Three weeks before her 92nd birthday, Mildred (Milly) Thomas passed away June 13, surrounded by Jett, her beloved husband of 66 years, and her daughters, Vicky and Laura. A native Californian born to parents who emigrated from British Columbia, Milly lived in 11 houses in San Francisco growing up, learning at an early age how to make friends and be welcoming to others. She was a proud graduate of Lowell High School and the University of California, Berkeley and began her professional life teaching kindergarten and living with four roommates who became lifelong friends. Travelling was a passion and vacations to Hawaii and Europe on a shoestring budget were the first two of over one hundred trips she took to six continents.After a whirlwind 11-week courtship, she and Jett got engaged and were married a year later in 1953. First daughter, Nancy arrived while Jett was serving overseas in the Korean War. Following the war, a job transfer took them to the New York area, where daughters, Vicky and Laura were born. Milly's formidable energy was poured into creating homes filled with love, good food, and good company in Sturbridge, MA, Hamden, CT, Northampton, MA and Wallingford, CT. Her love of music, sewing, crafts and cooking were imparted not only to her daughters, but also to many girls in the Girl Scout troops she led with imagination and gusto. She served on the Connecticut Girl Scout State Board, in many church positions, on the Hamden PTA and in social outreach organizations such as the Yale Newcomer's Club and Round the World Wives. When her daughters reached middle-school, Milly returned to professional life, first as a sixth-grade teacher in Northampton and then for seven years as the Business Manager of the Yale-China Association in New Haven.In retirement Milly and Jett moved back to California and settled in Vallejo for 27 years. In retirement she was as busy as ever volunteering: at the Community Congregational Church of Benicia, on the board of the Glen Cove Association, at book sales for the Benicia Library and at the Mare Island Officers Club. Her favorite pastimes included playing bridge, hosting friends, sewing quilts, wine-tasting and making cork wreaths. But her greatest delight was visiting and vacationing with her family, particularly grandchildren, Jett and Victoria, and cruising to every part of the globe. Despite 30 years of constant pain from a crushed ankle, Milly's intrepid spirit allowed her to appreciate the wonders of the world around her: from the sea life on the Great Barrier Reef and the ruins of Tikal in Guatemala to the treasures in The Hermitage in St. Petersburg. It is that spirit which inspired those around her and is her lasting legacy. She was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy, and is survived by her husband, Jett; her daughters, Vicky and Laura; her "adopted" son, Abu, and her grandchildren, Jett and Victoria House.A celebration of Milly's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m., at Benicia Community Congregational Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Benicia Community Congregational Church or to a .
W00135210-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 11 to Aug. 31, 2019