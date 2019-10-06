|
Milton L. Smith Sr., an Air Force veteran and Fairfield resident for more than 29 years passed away at David Grant Medical Center on Thursday, Sept. 19. He was a Detroit, MI native. His visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1735 Enterprise Drive, Bldg. #3, Fairfield 94533. Interment will be in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon on Oct. 10, at 10 a.m.Final arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Wigging-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019