Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
1735 Enterprise Drive, Bldg. #3
Fairfield, CA
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road
Dixon, CA
Milton L. Smith Sr.

Milton L. Smith Sr. Notice
Milton L. Smith Sr., an Air Force veteran and Fairfield resident for more than 29 years passed away at David Grant Medical Center on Thursday, Sept. 19. He was a Detroit, MI native. His visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1735 Enterprise Drive, Bldg. #3, Fairfield 94533. Interment will be in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon on Oct. 10, at 10 a.m.Final arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Wigging-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
