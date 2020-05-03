Miriam L Farone, known to all as Mimi, passed away on April 25. She was in good health right up to her passing and was still doing crossword puzzles every day and enjoying life.Mimi was born in Madera,CA into one of two Jewish families in that community. She attended UCLA where she studied music and Fresno State where she obtained a teaching credential. But teaching wasn't what she decided to do. She opened a music store in her hometown at a time when few women owned their own businesses. She purchased another music store in Vallejo and moved here in 1953 and operated Munter Music Co. for about 30 years. She was married to Louis Farone for just short of 50 years. He was an administrator in the Vallejo Unified School District. She is survived by two children; a son, David Farone and a daughter, Sylvia Clevenger. She is also survived by four grandchildren, 11 great-grand children and 1 great-great-grandchild.Mimi was extraordinary in many ways. Her sharp wit, intelligence and world view were admired by many including her family, who all sought her counsel on a wide variety of issues and subjects. She was not shy about voicing her opinion and did not hesitate to be blunt and direct. Her involvement in the community was substantial. She was a member of Congregation B'Nai Israel, active in PEO and Soroptimist and over the years many, many other organizations. There was no funeral because of social distancing but only a graveside service with a few immediate family members. There may be a celebration of life sometime in the future when our world returns to a semblance of normal. Contributions in honor of our Mother and Grandmother may be made to the following organizations: Congregation B'Nai Israel, Hadassah, PEO, Vallejo Naval & Historical Museum, Vallejo Symphony or any philanthropic local entity.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
Published in Times Herald Online on May 3, 2020.