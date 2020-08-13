Mitchell Garsee

Vallejo resident and husband of Bev Garsee passed away in Vallejo after a short illness. Mitch was born in Derry, LA, and came to California when he joined the Navy. He lived the rest of his life in CA. He retired as a Police Officer with San Pablo Police Dept. He loved hunting, fishing, golf and anything to do with family. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Garsee and step-son, Steven Wood. He is survived by wife, Beverly Garsee; son, Jon Garsee; step-son, Kevin Wood, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private ceremony will be held at Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store