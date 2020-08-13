1/
Mitchell Garsee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mitchell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vallejo resident and husband of Bev Garsee passed away in Vallejo after a short illness. Mitch was born in Derry, LA, and came to California when he joined the Navy. He lived the rest of his life in CA. He retired as a Police Officer with San Pablo Police Dept. He loved hunting, fishing, golf and anything to do with family. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Garsee and step-son, Steven Wood. He is survived by wife, Beverly Garsee; son, Jon Garsee; step-son, Kevin Wood, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private ceremony will be held at Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved