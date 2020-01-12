Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
1170 Benicia Road
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Monea P. Bennett

Monea P. Bennett, an Oakland resident, passed away at Highland Hospital on Jan. 3. She was born in San Francisco, CA.Viewing will be Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m., at the Second Baptist Church, 1170 Benicia Road, Vallejo.Final arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020
