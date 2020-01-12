|
Monea P. Bennett, an Oakland resident, passed away at Highland Hospital on Jan. 3. She was born in San Francisco, CA.Viewing will be Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m., at the Second Baptist Church, 1170 Benicia Road, Vallejo.Final arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020