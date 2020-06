Or Copy this URL to Share

Ohio native and Antioch resident Monica Brown passed away in Antioch on Wednesday, May 17. A memorial service for Ms. Brown will be held on Tuesday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA. 94590.





