Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dominic's Catholic Church
475 East I St.
Benicia, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Moyra Dacey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moyra "Mardi" Dacey


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Moyra "Mardi" Dacey Notice
Moyra Jane Dacey, known to many as "Mardi," passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 86.Mardi was born Dec. 7, 1932, at St. Ann's Hospital in Belcourt, ND. She grew up in Wilton, ND, a small town near Bismarck. Mardi had many fond memories of her childhood in Wilton, where her father, Ross Tibbits, served as mayor for several years. She and her family eventually moved to the Yakima Valley of Washington State, then settled permanently in Vallejo. Mardi graduated from Vallejo High School in 1950. She attended Vallejo Junior College and then went to work at the Benicia Arsenal in the finance department. She married Paul Dacey in 1958. Mardi and Paul resided on the east coast during the first few years of their marriage as Paul completed his military commitment with the US Navy. Mardi worked as a secretary with Army Intelligence in Washington, DC, until the birth of their first child, Ann. When Paul received a transfer in 1960 to the Oakland Naval Supply Center, the family returned to Vallejo. With the addition of two more children, Jacqueline and Matthew, Mardi was a busy mom and homemaker. Mardi had a strong dedication to charitable work and was a longtime member of St. Gerard's Unit of Catholic Social Services Auxiliary and a 50-year member of Lilac Branch, a fundraiser for Children's Hospital Oakland. She had a passion for painting, particularly with oils and acrylics. She was also an avid reader of novels and short stories. Mardi had a steadfast, loving devotion to her husband and children, as well as to her extended family. She worked tirelessly to put together many backyard barbecues and holiday gatherings. She enjoyed traveling, including to several Jollie Family reunions in North Dakota. Mardi was an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Belcourt, ND. Mardi was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Ruth (Jollie) Tibbits; sisters, Laura, Yvonne, Meribelle and Dareeze, and brother, Ross, Jr. (Karolyn). Mardi is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul Dacey; daughters, Ann Luevano (Ted), Jacqueline Dacey (Douglas Dieter); son, Matthew Dacey (Yvette), and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mardi's family wishes to thank Mary Jane Mendoza and the staff of the Mendoza Care Home, as well as Vitas Hospice for their support and attentive care during Mardi's final days.Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, with Vigil service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Funeral mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 29 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 475 East I St., Benicia. Private inurnment at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00135760-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moyra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Chapels Mortuary
Download Now