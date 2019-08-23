|
Moyra Jane Dacey, known to many as "Mardi," passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 86.Mardi was born Dec. 7, 1932, at St. Ann's Hospital in Belcourt, ND. She grew up in Wilton, ND, a small town near Bismarck. Mardi had many fond memories of her childhood in Wilton, where her father, Ross Tibbits, served as mayor for several years. She and her family eventually moved to the Yakima Valley of Washington State, then settled permanently in Vallejo. Mardi graduated from Vallejo High School in 1950. She attended Vallejo Junior College and then went to work at the Benicia Arsenal in the finance department. She married Paul Dacey in 1958. Mardi and Paul resided on the east coast during the first few years of their marriage as Paul completed his military commitment with the US Navy. Mardi worked as a secretary with Army Intelligence in Washington, DC, until the birth of their first child, Ann. When Paul received a transfer in 1960 to the Oakland Naval Supply Center, the family returned to Vallejo. With the addition of two more children, Jacqueline and Matthew, Mardi was a busy mom and homemaker. Mardi had a strong dedication to charitable work and was a longtime member of St. Gerard's Unit of Catholic Social Services Auxiliary and a 50-year member of Lilac Branch, a fundraiser for Children's Hospital Oakland. She had a passion for painting, particularly with oils and acrylics. She was also an avid reader of novels and short stories. Mardi had a steadfast, loving devotion to her husband and children, as well as to her extended family. She worked tirelessly to put together many backyard barbecues and holiday gatherings. She enjoyed traveling, including to several Jollie Family reunions in North Dakota. Mardi was an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Belcourt, ND. Mardi was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Ruth (Jollie) Tibbits; sisters, Laura, Yvonne, Meribelle and Dareeze, and brother, Ross, Jr. (Karolyn). Mardi is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul Dacey; daughters, Ann Luevano (Ted), Jacqueline Dacey (Douglas Dieter); son, Matthew Dacey (Yvette), and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mardi's family wishes to thank Mary Jane Mendoza and the staff of the Mendoza Care Home, as well as Vitas Hospice for their support and attentive care during Mardi's final days.Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, with Vigil service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Funeral mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 29 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 475 East I St., Benicia. Private inurnment at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
