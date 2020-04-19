Home

Myra Bradley


10/22/1951 - 09/16/2018
Myra Bradley Notice
Myra Bradley, a longtime resident of the Bay Area, died September 16th, 2018 at Kaiser Permanente - Vallejo.Myra was born October 22, 1951 to Arthur and Corinne Bradshaw in Texarkana, AR. The family moved to Oakland, CA soon after where Myra attended Brookfield Elementary, Madison Jr. High and Castlemont High School, where she graduated in 1969. Myra attended Pepperdine University in Los Angeles before returning home to the Bay Area in the mid-70's. Myra worked for many years for the Alameda County Probation Department, and the SF Public Defenders Office as a court transcriptionist. She is survived by her daughter, Taryn Bradley, 2 grandchildren, Ian Patterson and Corinne Ali, and a son-in-law, Muhammad Ali, and 5 siblings. Myra was cremated shortly after her passing in 2018.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Apr. 19, 2020
