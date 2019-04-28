Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh COGIC
501 Lemon St.
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh COGIC
501 Lemon St
Vallejo, CA
View Map
NaConnie Culpepper, 43, of Sacramento passed away suddenly on Monday, April 22. She was born and raised in Vallejo.Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at Shiloh COGIC, 501 Lemon St., Vallejo, with Supt. Jeremiah Richardson, officiating. Interment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 28 to May 4, 2019
