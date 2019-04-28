|
NaConnie Culpepper, 43, of Sacramento passed away suddenly on Monday, April 22. She was born and raised in Vallejo.Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at Shiloh COGIC, 501 Lemon St., Vallejo, with Supt. Jeremiah Richardson, officiating. Interment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 28 to May 4, 2019