Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Sousa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann Sousa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ann Sousa Notice
Nancy Ann Sousa passed away suddenly December 30 from a severe stroke at her home in Napa, CA.Nancy was born May 3, 1935 to Guy Edward and Lillian Nina Taylor in Preston, KS. She was a strong, vivacious, independent woman who laughed freely and often. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Weingart, and her second, George Sousa.Survivors include her five children from her first marriage: Jeri (Frank) Wascoe of Santa Barbara, CA, Teri (Gary) Clarke of American Canyon, CA, Carol (Mark) Leu of Eden, WI, Bill (Jene) Weingart of Chaska, MN, and Jack (Brenda) Weingart of Williams, CA.; her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack Taylor of Empire, CA; and her sister, Joyce Jamison of Green Valley, AZ.A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Vallejo Moose Lodge, 337 Nebraska Street in Vallejo.In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -