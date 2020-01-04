|
|
Nancy Ann Sousa passed away suddenly December 30 from a severe stroke at her home in Napa, CA.Nancy was born May 3, 1935 to Guy Edward and Lillian Nina Taylor in Preston, KS. She was a strong, vivacious, independent woman who laughed freely and often. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Weingart, and her second, George Sousa.Survivors include her five children from her first marriage: Jeri (Frank) Wascoe of Santa Barbara, CA, Teri (Gary) Clarke of American Canyon, CA, Carol (Mark) Leu of Eden, WI, Bill (Jene) Weingart of Chaska, MN, and Jack (Brenda) Weingart of Williams, CA.; her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack Taylor of Empire, CA; and her sister, Joyce Jamison of Green Valley, AZ.A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Vallejo Moose Lodge, 337 Nebraska Street in Vallejo.In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020