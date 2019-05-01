Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Nathaniel H. Grant

Nathaniel H. Grant Notice
Marine veteran and Vallejo resident, Nathaniel H. Grant, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 27, at home, surrounded by family and friends. He was a native of Hallettsville, TX.Visitation will be at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo, Thursday, May 2 from 3 to 8 p.m. Memorial service will be Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Chapel of Dixon, 150 North First Street, Dixon, 95620. He will be interred Tuesday, May 7, at 9:30 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon. Arrangements were entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 1 to May 7, 2019
