|
|
Marine veteran and Vallejo resident, Nathaniel H. Grant, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 27, at home, surrounded by family and friends. He was a native of Hallettsville, TX.Visitation will be at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo, Thursday, May 2 from 3 to 8 p.m. Memorial service will be Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Chapel of Dixon, 150 North First Street, Dixon, 95620. He will be interred Tuesday, May 7, at 9:30 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon. Arrangements were entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
W00131610-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 1 to May 7, 2019