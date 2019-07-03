Home

Neal Garton passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends on Monday July 1, at the age of 50. Neal was born on July 20, 1968 in San Francisco. He graduated from Sacramento State College in 1991 and had a successful career in Real Estate Development & Property Management. Neal married his wife, Elena on June 29, 1996, and together they have been joyfully and lovingly raising quadruplets, Wesley, Walker, Woody, and Ally Sue. Neal is survived by his parents, Mike and Beverly; wife, Elena; four children; grandmother, Charlotte Hahn; sister, Cindy; aunt, Charlene (Jim) Moelk, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.The Orthodox Trisagion service will occur on Friday July 5, at 7 p.m., at the Nativity of Christ Greek Orthodox Church, 1110 Highland Drive, Novato. The funeral service will occur on Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m., at the church, followed by a funeral procession to Valley Memorial Park. A celebration of life, honoring Neal, will be held at the church following the burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Garton's Go Fund Me account. All funds will go directly to Elena and will be used solely to support the education and financial needs of the four children. https://www.gofundme.com/f/neal-and-elena-garton-support-the-quads.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 3 to July 5, 2019
