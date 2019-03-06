|
Nicole M. Smith, 33, died Saturday, March 2, from injuries sustained in a one vehicle accident in Marin County.Nicole was born May 26, 1985 in Walnut Creek, CA. She lived life full of laughter and love. The day seemed brighter when Nicole was there.She is survived by her mother, Laura Smith-Kelsey; father, William G. Smith; step father, William Michael Kelsey; her daughter, Allison Aymar; sisters, Monica (Smith) Rokjer, Lisa (Smith) Robinson, Jennifer (Smith) Miller, and brother, William E. Smith; step siblings, Desiree, Deanna and Michael; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
