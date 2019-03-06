Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole Michelle Smith


05/26/1985 - 03/02/2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Nicole Michelle Smith Notice
Nicole M. Smith, 33, died Saturday, March 2, from injuries sustained in a one vehicle accident in Marin County.Nicole was born May 26, 1985 in Walnut Creek, CA. She lived life full of laughter and love. The day seemed brighter when Nicole was there.She is survived by her mother, Laura Smith-Kelsey; father, William G. Smith; step father, William Michael Kelsey; her daughter, Allison Aymar; sisters, Monica (Smith) Rokjer, Lisa (Smith) Robinson, Jennifer (Smith) Miller, and brother, William E. Smith; step siblings, Desiree, Deanna and Michael; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
W00129200-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.