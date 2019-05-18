Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St Basil's Church
1200 Tuolumne St
Vallejo, CA
Nina Freeman a resident of Vallejo, passed away on April 23, at the age of 74 years. Nina was born in Alameda and graduated from Alameda's Notre Dame High School in 1964. Nina attended one year of College at UOP in Stockton. She worked as a Legal Secretary and retired from Morrison Foerster LLP in 2006. During retirement, she became active in several church ministries at St. Basil's. She is survived by her children, Rex (Sammana),Theodore III (Ester); daughter in law, Lisa ; grandchildren, Daniel, Alexis, Dunyawit (Top), Anantaya, Aranya, Azrial, Dylan, Alana, Tiago; siblings, Sr. Martin de Porres Coleman (Irma), and Hayward Coleman.A Mass celebrating Nina's life will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m., at St Basil's Church, 1200 Tuolumne St., Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 18 to May 23, 2019
