Nola passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, Jan. 20.Nola was born on Jan. 16, 1934, to John and Nola Elliott in Oakland. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1952. She married her husband of 54 years, Ronald H. Selleneit in 1957. She worked for Solano County serving in multiple departments and retired in 1994 after 19 years of service. Nola is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey, George and Jack, and her three grandchildren, Carmella, Brandon and Alexander.Family and friends will gather at Skyview Memorial Home on Feb. 3 at 10:30 a.m., to celebrate and reflect on her life. She will then join her husband in burial at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers at Nola's tribute page: .
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, 2020