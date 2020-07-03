Norma Canonizado Paulo, 76, died unexpectedly June 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. The daughter of late Santos and Leonora Canonizado, Norma was born August 7, 1943 in San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines.Norma graduated from T. R. Yangco Catholic Educational Institute, San Antonio, Zambales and Philippine Normal College in Manila. After college, she joined the work force as a primary school educator. Norma married the love of her life, Eduardo Paulo, in 1965. Being a U.S. Navy family, Norma, Eddie and their eventual children, Eydie, Ed, Jr. and Eileen, lived at various locations across the United States from Providence, RI, to Pensacola, FL, to San Diego and Daly City, CA. In 1975, the family settled in Vallejo, CA. For the next 45 years, along with Ed, Norma was an active member of the Vallejo community and regional Filipino-American associations. At fundraising dinner-dances, Norma sparkled in her gowns while taking tickets, greeting guests and dancing past midnight. Norma was born to travel, voyaging to far-flung places such as Egypt, Thailand, Russia, Brazil and other destinations, and day-tripping to nearby local bird sanctuaries and almond groves. She reveled in the beauty of nature and could not get enough of our National Parks, exhorting everyone to visit Yosemite, Zion and Bryce Canyon. And as nature was an integral part of Norma's being, she was a formidable gardener and could grow practically any plant or flower. Looking at her orchids, dahlias and trumpet flowers, one knew that Norma indeed worked magic.As prolific as her flowers, Norma's Facebook posts were even more so, where she shared her travels, gardening, children's and grandchildren's lives to everyone's delight. She never missed a chance to comment and "like" everyone's posts, and with this, Norma created and nurtured her relationships meaningfully. Norma was the ultimate doting grandmother to Chloe, Channing and Malia, spending weeks at time with them through the years. Even physically apart, she was recently online with them, teaching them how to cook pancit palabok and bake mochiko and rice bibingkas. Norma will be dearly missed. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Eydienor Tacata and her husband Leonardo Tacata Jr., Eduardo Paulo Jr., and Eileen Paulo-Chrisco and her husband Anthony Chrisco; three grandchildren, Chloe Paulo Tacata, Channing Paulo Chrisco, Malia Chrisco; siblings, Reynaldo Canonizado, Delfin Canonizado, Mario Canonizado, Aurelio Canonizado (deceased) Oscar Canonizado, Sonia Arcala, and Ruben Canonizado. For those who wish to remember Norma in a special way the family suggests memorial donations to the American Stroke Society in her honor. Devastatingly, Norma was laid to rest after a spontaneous intracerebral hemorrhagic stroke. Memorial donations can also be made to the associations of which Norma was a loyal member: The Filipino American Retired United States Armed Forces Association and the NorCal San Antonian Association.A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 at Skyview Memorial Lawn in Vallejo, CA. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8 at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church. Norma will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.