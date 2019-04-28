|
NyRita McGee, 66, of Suisun City, passed away on Monday, April 22, following a long illness. She was born in Pittsburg, CA.Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St.., Suisun City. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, with Dr. Irene Houston, officiating. Interment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2019