Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
NyRita McGee, 66, of Suisun City, passed away on Monday, April 22, following a long illness. She was born in Pittsburg, CA.Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St.., Suisun City. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, with Dr. Irene Houston, officiating. Interment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2019
