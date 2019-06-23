Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
Resources
More Obituaries for Ojan Ghavimi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ojan Ghavimi

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ojan Ghavimi Notice
Ojan Ghavimi, 71, passed away peacefully at his home. He was born in Tehran, Iran and has called Vallejo and Benicia his home for the past 42 years. Ojan owned and operated several businesses over the years including Rose Import Motors for almost 30 years and also the Nitti Gritti Cocktail Lounge from 1977-1997.Ojan was an avid football fan, especially for the Oakland Raiders, and loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 43 years; daughter, Shawdee Ghavimi; sons, Piyom (Lynsey) Ghavimi and Keyan Ghavimi (deceased); sisters, Kharmen Tafreshi and Rochan Mehrad; brothers, Bijan and Hooman Ghavimi, and his three grandchildren, Alexa Fiegen-Ghavimi and Reza and Elle Ghavimi.A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, July 28, at the Front Room at the Wharf, 295 Mare Island Way, Vallejo. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to the Vic and Ethel Snyder Memorial Scholarship, 1192 Jasmine Ave., Clovis, CA 93611. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
W00133440-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
Download Now