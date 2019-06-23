Ojan Ghavimi, 71, passed away peacefully at his home. He was born in Tehran, Iran and has called Vallejo and Benicia his home for the past 42 years. Ojan owned and operated several businesses over the years including Rose Import Motors for almost 30 years and also the Nitti Gritti Cocktail Lounge from 1977-1997.Ojan was an avid football fan, especially for the Oakland Raiders, and loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 43 years; daughter, Shawdee Ghavimi; sons, Piyom (Lynsey) Ghavimi and Keyan Ghavimi (deceased); sisters, Kharmen Tafreshi and Rochan Mehrad; brothers, Bijan and Hooman Ghavimi, and his three grandchildren, Alexa Fiegen-Ghavimi and Reza and Elle Ghavimi.A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, July 28, at the Front Room at the Wharf, 295 Mare Island Way, Vallejo. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to the Vic and Ethel Snyder Memorial Scholarship, 1192 Jasmine Ave., Clovis, CA 93611. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.

