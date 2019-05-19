Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelist Temple COGIC
848 Sonoma Blvd
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Omega Carter, 64, of Sacramento passed away on Tuesday, May 14. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City.Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 22, at 11 a.m., at Evangelist Temple COGIC, 848 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo, with Pastor Frederick Stewart officiating.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Service, 901 Main St., Suisun City 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 19 to May 22, 2019
