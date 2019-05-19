|
|
Omega Carter, 64, of Sacramento passed away on Tuesday, May 14. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City.Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 22, at 11 a.m., at Evangelist Temple COGIC, 848 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo, with Pastor Frederick Stewart officiating.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Service, 901 Main St., Suisun City 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00132410-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 19 to May 22, 2019