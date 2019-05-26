Omega Guanzella Kirtman-Carter was born in Vallejo on July 22, 1954 to Ester Mae Johnson-Kirtman and Albert Kirtman. She passed away peacefully in Sacramento on May 14.Omega was a very studious child, and was a self taught pianist from an early age. She would often say with pride, "I'm a Musician not a Beautician". Music was her life, everything had a song.Being taught the importance of both the church and education, Omega graduated with honors from John F. Kennedy High School class of 1972. She then continued her education at Contra Costa College in San Pablo, where she received her AA degree in Science, before transferring to Long Beach State University. Omega followed in the footsteps of her mother in caring for others in the health field working for Kaiser Permanente, before focusing on her love of both music and the church.Omega was an Honorary Member of many churches throughout her life, lastly serving at Holy Temple COGIC in Bakersfield, under Pastor C. Wayne Bynum.Omega met Sammy Lee Carter while they worked together as President and Secretary of Contra Costa College Black Student Union. They married in Reno, NV in 1975.Omega and Sam had three children, Samuel Pierre-Jarrod, Omega Chermaine and Esaw Amal-LaAir. Omega is preceded in death by her mother and father, Ester Mae and Albert Kirtman; uncle, Willie Cole; aunt, and her namesake, Omega Cole; brother, Paul A. Kirtman and her first born son, Esaw Amal-LaAir, and her best friend and God mother to her children, Olena Scott.She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Samuel Pierre-Jarrod of Berkeley; daughters, Omega Chermaine of Sacramento, and Cheraine Good; granddaughters, DianaLee Monet and Olena Mae Thompson, of Sacramento; sister, Constance "Peaches" Stokes; nephews, Danny "Dee-Jay" Stokes and Jason A. Kirtman; niece, Calani Stokes; aunts, LaTonya Mabry and Sonja Williams; a long list of cousins, friends, church family and those who loved her unconditionally.Homegoing services were held for Omega on Wednesday, May 22 at Evangelist Temple COGIC in Vallejo, with Pastor Frederick Stewart officiating.

