Ora Belle Mae Tunheim

Ora Belle Mae Tunheim Notice
Ora Belle Mae Tunheim, 98, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, in her home. Ora Belle was born on Oct. 2, 1921 to Ernest and Annie Fitch of Langford, SD. Ora Belle moved to Vallejo after graduating high school to attend Vallejo Beauty School after which she enjoyed a long career as a beautician. She attended First Redeemer Lutheran Church and was a charter member of the Vallejo Sons of Norway Lodge.Ora Belle is survived by her sister, Ruth Costa, Vallejo; daughters, Marsha Heidt, Reno, NV; Randi Setzer, and Sonja Wells both of Grass Valley; son, Ernest Tunheim, Vallejo; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and extended family members.She was predeceased by Sven, her husband of 50 years, and a son, Endre.Memorial service is Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019
