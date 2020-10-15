1/1
Ora Jane Stacy
Ora Jane Stacy was a Heidelberg, MS native and life-long Vallejo resident. She graduated from Oak Park High School in Laurel, MS, and attended Jackson State College in Jackson, MS. In 1944, she moved to Vallejo, CA where she attended Napa Jr. College in Napa. In 1947, after marrying Jesse E. Stacy she and her husband moved to MS where she worked as a substitute teacher for many years in Heidelberg.During WWII after returning to Vallejo she worked at Mare Island for several years as a forklift operator. She also worked and retired from Napa-Sonoma State Hospital as a Psychiatric Technician.Ora Jane Stacy was the mother of four children, Sandra Lemelle, Linda Demery, Jerry Stacy (deceased), and Gregory Stacy. She was the grandmother of nine, great-grandmother of 13, and the great-great grandmother of eight.Her services are being held at the funeral home on Friday, October 16, 2020. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by her funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, CA 94591 following her funeral service.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.
Published in Times Herald Online from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
