Orion Matthew Kidd, Sr., 59, of Tracy, was born Dec. 31, 1959 in San Diego, to Wallace and Callie Kidd. He was raised in Vallejo and passed away suddenly on March 16, in Tracy. Visitation will be held Monday, April 1 from 3 to 6:30 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. An opportunity for family and friends to provide comments and/or reflections on the life of Orion Kidd, Sr., will immediately follow the visitation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. His celebration of life will be held Tuesday, April 2, at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo, with the Repast immediately following at the church. Interment will be, Wednesday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2019