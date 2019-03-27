Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
128 Encerti Ave.
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road
Dixon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orion Kidd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orion Matthew Kidd Sr.


1959 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Orion Matthew Kidd Sr. Notice
Orion Matthew Kidd, Sr., 59, of Tracy, was born Dec. 31, 1959 in San Diego, to Wallace and Callie Kidd. He was raised in Vallejo and passed away suddenly on March 16, in Tracy. Visitation will be held Monday, April 1 from 3 to 6:30 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. An opportunity for family and friends to provide comments and/or reflections on the life of Orion Kidd, Sr., will immediately follow the visitation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. His celebration of life will be held Tuesday, April 2, at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo, with the Repast immediately following at the church. Interment will be, Wednesday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
W00130140-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now