Orland LaTay Birdsong passed away at home, in El Sobrante, on Wednesday, March 31st. He was 48 years old. Our beloved Orland was born on January 31, 1972 to the late Albert, Sr. and Barbara Ruth Birdsong of Benicia, where he was raised and attended Benicia Unified Schools. He graduated from Benicia High School in 1990. Orland accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age, being nurtured and growing his faith in Christ Jesus as a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church located in Vallejo. Orland was very active in many youth activities such as Sunday School, Friendship's R.E.S.P.E.C.T and Young Adult Ministry, and he also served as Youth Usher. Orland was so loved and will be missed by his only sibling Albert, Jr. (Lori) Birdsong; his children, Omari Latae Birdsong, Nicco Diallo Birdsong, Noah Johanon Birdsong, Dillen Arnae Birdsong, Jordyn Elise Birdsong, Koby Alyssa Birdsong and Kellen Albert Birdsong and a multitude of relatives, family and friends. Due to the corona virus pandemic, there will be no public service. The sacrifice of safety in preparing and handling anything that's delicate and tangible is far too risky; therefore the family cannot accept any mail or parcels to their personal homes at this time and we are asking in lieu of flowers that you send cards or letters of condolence and celebration of Orland's light in your life to this secured P.O. Box: The Birdsong Family, 836 Southampton Road Suite B #195, Benicia CA 94510. When this crisis subsides, the family will sit together and read all your words of love and prayers with sincere appreciation.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Apr. 15, 2020