Orlando Clytez Summerville, 45 years old, of Vallejo, was promoted to his heavenly birth on April 29, 2020. He was born in Peoria, IL on March 15, 1975. A wake will be held on Friday, May 15 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and a funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 16 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., both at Sir Winston Funeral Home, 515 Broadway in Vallejo. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, no more than 10 people are allowed to gather at one time at the funeral home.Family is being taken care of by Sir Winston Funeral Home, 707-654-8197.