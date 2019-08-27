Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Salazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar A. Salazar


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oscar A. Salazar Notice
Oscar A. Salazar, 91, passed away Sunday at Vista Prado Care Facility in Vallejo. Oscar was born Dec. 16, 1927 to Rafael and Vicenta Salazar in the Philippines and has lived in Vallejo the past 64 years. He worked as a Technician Chief with the US Coast Guard for 21 years and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired in 1976.He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Lydia and Betty; and his brother Fred.Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Margaret; daughter, Denise Salazar Bodin; son, Richard (Bonnie); sisters, Zeny, Corazon and Linda; grandchildren, Amanda, Jennifer, Samantha and Joshua, and great-grandchildren, Lorenzo, Luna and Leo.Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., and funeral services with military honors at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Burial will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00135870-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oscar's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Chapels Mortuary
Download Now