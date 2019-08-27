|
Oscar A. Salazar, 91, passed away Sunday at Vista Prado Care Facility in Vallejo. Oscar was born Dec. 16, 1927 to Rafael and Vicenta Salazar in the Philippines and has lived in Vallejo the past 64 years. He worked as a Technician Chief with the US Coast Guard for 21 years and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired in 1976.He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Lydia and Betty; and his brother Fred.Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Margaret; daughter, Denise Salazar Bodin; son, Richard (Bonnie); sisters, Zeny, Corazon and Linda; grandchildren, Amanda, Jennifer, Samantha and Joshua, and great-grandchildren, Lorenzo, Luna and Leo.Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., and funeral services with military honors at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Burial will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
