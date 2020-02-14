|
|
Pacita Piolo Lozada born on May 5, 1945 in Iloilo, Philippines passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, surrounded with her kids and grandkids. Pacita and the kids followed her husband Endronico (Henry) to America on Sept. 9, 1987 and resided in Vallejo.The Lord has opened his arms to our beloved mother so she can be with our dad in Heaven. She is survived by six children, McDonald, Joy, Liza, Ruby, Sharon and Janice, 15 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.Visitation will be held on March 1 and 2, from 1 to 9 p.m., at Colonial Chapels, 1000 Redwood St., Vallejo. A funeral mass will be on Tuesday, March 3 at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine's Church, 3450 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery.
W00141650-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 14 to Mar. 3, 2020