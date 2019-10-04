|
|
Pamela (Dean) Cullen, 73, passed away from complications of dementia on Sept. 20, in Fairfield, with her husband, Paul, by her side. Pam was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Alma, MI, to Martin and Betty Dean. She attended San Diego State University, graduating from San Francisco State University with her BA and her teaching credential. She married Paul Cullen on June 27, 1976, in San Rafael, and they remained residents of Marin County for the next 43 years. After a fulfilling 40+ year career of teaching Preschool-3rd grade in the San Francisco Unified School District, Pam continued to enjoy cheering for the SF Giants and the SF 49ers, playing golf and bocce ball, volunteering at the San Anselmo Public Library, and all-things Christmas! Pam was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her husband, Paul; a brother, Greg (Cindy), and many nieces and nephews. Our family would like to thank the Serenity Care Manor family for making Pam's final days a little more comfortable; and in lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the North Bay Hospice and Bereavement Team, 4250 Business Center Drive, Fairfield, CA, 94534. A celebration of Pam's life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Marin Bocce Federation Club, 550 B St, San Rafael, CA.
W00137230-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 4 to Nov. 24, 2019