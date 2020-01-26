|
Pamela L. Thompson-Adams, 62, a native of Vallejo, passed away on Thursday at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo, following a lengthy illness.Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Antioch COGIC, 21 Antioch Drive, Vallejo. Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m., at Tabernacle of David Baptist Church, 1100 Lincoln Road East, Vallejo, with Pastor Cubie Finley, III officiating. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City, 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2020