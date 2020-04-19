Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Parke Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Parke Edwin Tucker


03/25/1956 - 03/30/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Parke was born March 25, 1956 to Jackie Grady and Don Tucker. He was raised and educated in various schools, including Hogan High School, in Vallejo.Parke also lived in San Diego nearly 20 years where he was a truck driver, before moving back home to Vallejo where he was a heavy equipment operator.Parke enjoyed playing softball, off-roading, throwing horseshoes, darts, cooking, watching the Raiders and Dodgers religiously and the love for his dogs, Bentley, Bonnie, and Dusty.Parke was always known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and his tough exterior shell, Also for his kindness and generosity to those he loved.Parke is survived by his son, Jeff Tucker (Suisun, CA); brothers, Vincent "Skip" Smith, (Vallejo, CA), Christopher Devoe (Bonney Lake, WA.); sister, Danielle Bunyi (Vallejo, CA.); ex-wife/long time friend, Priss Tucker (San Diego, CA.); nieces, DeVana Devoe, Alyssa Devoe, April and Allison Smith; and nephew, Donny McArthur.Parke was preceded in death by his parents, Jackie and Don; his brother, Sandy Smith; and his girlfriend of 25 years, Tracie Berry.
W00143270-image-1.jpg,W00143270-image-2.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Parke's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -