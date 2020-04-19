|
Parke was born March 25, 1956 to Jackie Grady and Don Tucker. He was raised and educated in various schools, including Hogan High School, in Vallejo.Parke also lived in San Diego nearly 20 years where he was a truck driver, before moving back home to Vallejo where he was a heavy equipment operator.Parke enjoyed playing softball, off-roading, throwing horseshoes, darts, cooking, watching the Raiders and Dodgers religiously and the love for his dogs, Bentley, Bonnie, and Dusty.Parke was always known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and his tough exterior shell, Also for his kindness and generosity to those he loved.Parke is survived by his son, Jeff Tucker (Suisun, CA); brothers, Vincent "Skip" Smith, (Vallejo, CA), Christopher Devoe (Bonney Lake, WA.); sister, Danielle Bunyi (Vallejo, CA.); ex-wife/long time friend, Priss Tucker (San Diego, CA.); nieces, DeVana Devoe, Alyssa Devoe, April and Allison Smith; and nephew, Donny McArthur.Parke was preceded in death by his parents, Jackie and Don; his brother, Sandy Smith; and his girlfriend of 25 years, Tracie Berry.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020