On Saturday in Vallejo at Kaiser Hospital, long-tine Vallejo resident Patricia Butler passed away. Her visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020 at noon in the Rolling Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, 4100 Hilltop Drive, Richmond, CA. All events require facial masks and social distancing.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.





