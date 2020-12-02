1/
Patricia Butler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday in Vallejo at Kaiser Hospital, long-tine Vallejo resident Patricia Butler passed away. Her visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020 at noon in the Rolling Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, 4100 Hilltop Drive, Richmond, CA. All events require facial masks and social distancing.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved