Patricia J. Campbell

Patricia J. Campbell Notice
Patricia J. Campbell passed away July 8, at a local hospital. She was born in Bakersfield, a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and widowed to her husband, William Campbell. She was a long time resident of Vallejo and American Canyon. She will be remembered by her live-in nephew, Lee Ahrendt, his daughter, Angela, Amy Turner, his sons, Christopher Ahrendt and Eric Ahrendt; her siblings, Barbara Higgins (deceased), Mina Castro (deceased), Marcia Moore and Charlene McKinney; her children, Allen Lockwood, Debbie Montoya (deceased), Terri Ringler, Rich Lockwood and Tracy Lockwood; her grandchildren, John Martel, Brandon DeGraw, Nicole Gonzalzes, Ryan Ringler, Jamie Eglinger, Joseph Lockwood, Alex Lockwood, Ryan Woollenweber, Brian Hughes, Sharon Quitugua and James Lewis; her great grandchildren, Jonathan (JP) Martel, Jackson (Jacks) Martel, Joseph Martel, Nicolas Montoya, Lillian (Lilly) Mosing, Izabel (Izzy) Mosing, Caitlin Eglinger, Megan Eglinger and Jeremiah (LJ) Eglinger, Riley Woollenweber, Penelope (Penny) Lockwood, Brian Hughes Jr., Anthony Hughes and Maddie Hughes.A grave site remembrance ceremony will be held on Wednesday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 27 to July 31, 2019
