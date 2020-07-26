1/1
Patricia Jean Williams
{ "" }
Patricia Jean Williams, also known as Mimi to her grandchildren, of Vallejo, CA passed away peacefully while holding the hand of her husband of over 60 years on the morning of July 19, 2020. She was born in San Francisco to Jean and Alexander Mecredy. Patricia was married to the love of her life, Dalt Williams, November 17, 1956. She grew up in Vallejo, attended Curry School, Franklin JHS and Vallejo HS. She was known for telling and retelling stories that made you smile and laugh. She was a happy camper, camping at the same campground most of her life. She took her kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews camping at good ole Bothe-Napa Valley State Park. She is survived by her husband, Dalt; two sons, Dave (Beth) and Jeff (Candice); three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, all of whom she cared deeply for, and was always there to help when she could. As per her wishes, there will be no services or memorial of her life.
Published in Times Herald Online on Jul. 26, 2020.
