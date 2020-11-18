Patricia M. McShane passed away Friday evening in a local hospital. She was born in Oakland and lived many years in Petaluma before moving to Benicia five years ago. Patricia worked as a supervisor for the County of Marin for more than 25 years.She is survived by her siblings, William (Patricia) McCarthy and Bro. Paul J McCarthy CCT; sister, Antoinette (Thomas) Remlinger, as well as several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Josephine McCarthy; husband, Denis McShane; sister, Joan McCarthy, and brother, Daniel McCarthy.Visitation will be after 4 p.m Wednesday, November 18 followed by a vigil service and rosary at 7 p.m. at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, November 19 outside in the amphitheater at St. Dominic's Church. Burial will follow at St. Dominic's Cemetery. Please visit online at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
707-745-3130