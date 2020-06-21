Patrick Morgan Hannigan, 77, was born December 18, 1942 and passed away April 19, 2020 at his home in Willits. His friend, IHHS worker Rosie Holland, was with him. She took wonderful, compassionate care of him for the past two years. He had been fighting stage four pancreatic cancer for four years. He is at peace now.Patrick came to Willits in 1990, originally from Vallejo, CA, where he was born to parents Morgan Laurence and Jeanne Therese "Grant" Hannigan. They preceded him in death as did his brother, Tom Hannigan. He is survived by daughter, Alicia Julech; grandchildren, Michael Julech Jr., Dominick, Chloe, Hope, and Jada Julech; and his son, Morgan Hannigan, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.He served in the US Marine Corps from August 1961 to October 1965. He became a rifle sharpshooter and a pistol marksman during his service.Patrick had many wonderful friends. Bob and Shirley Hass and Gary Breen were his best friends. He will be greatly missed by so many dear friends, including but not limited to Rosie Holland, Bruce Holland, and Steve Star White. He was a great man and a special friend to everyone. He will be missed so much!A get-together to celebrate Patrick's life was held in Willits on June 6. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in his name are welcome to donate to Willits Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program.