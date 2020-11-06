Patsy Davis peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She is survived by her children, Paulette Winn, Jessica Billingsley, Ronnie Winn, and Andre Winn.Final services will be held at the funeral home at 524 Capitol Street. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. and her funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Vallejo, CA following her funeral service.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.