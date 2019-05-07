Paul, 71, died peacefully on April 16, surrounded by many loving family members. Born in Vallejo on Jan. 23, 1948 to Lionel "Toots" and Mary Jeanne Rodgers, he and his four brothers grew up living above and helping with the long-standing family business, Rodgers Bottling Company on Florida St. Paul attended St. Vincent Ferrer Elementary and high schools, serving as Student Body President his senior year. He attended USF and Santa Clara University, graduating in 1970.Paul married his high school sweetheart Pamela (Tofanelli) in 1970 and they had three children, Gina, Greg, and Maria. In 1984, an automobile accident took Pam (six months pregnant with their fourth child) and 3-year-old Maria. Paul remarried in 1987 to Donna Jolly who, with her daughter Shannon, joined the family. They resettled in Napa and together had another child, Amy.Paul was a star high school athlete in football and baseball. As a member of the 1964 St. Vincent's Baseball Team, winning the state championship as an 8-inning "reliever", he was inducted into the GVRD Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.He still enjoyed engaging in conversations with friends and strangers alike about sports statistics, as well as social-economic theories and possible UFO sightings.Paul/dad filled the house and the neighborhood with his beautiful piano playing, a magical gift that lifted the spirits of all who heard him play. He recorded several albums in his later years and his spirit can be felt in every keystroke. Paul is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Greg; daughters, Gina, Shannon, and Amy; brothers, Don and Tom; grandchildren, Pamela "Maggie," Bea, Daisy, Mia, and Evey Garcia-Rodgers, and Christopher, Jackson, and Nicholas Holladay-Rodgers.A funeral Mass will be held at St Vincent Ferrer Church on Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m. Published in TimesHeraldOnline on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary