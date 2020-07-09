On June 28, 2020 Pauline Loyer passed away peacefully at the age of 93. She was born on February 19, 1927 in Kansas City, MO to Frank F. and Mamie Kemm Loyer. She and her family moved to Vallejo, CA in the early forties. Soon after graduation from Vallejo Sr High School in 1945, Pauline began a career that lasted 41 years at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard as a Computer Operator. Pauline and her many friends traveled throughout the US. She dedicated much of her time at the First Presbyterian Church of Vallejo, where she held a Deacon position many times. She also volunteered at Sutter Solano Hospital Guild and Thrift Shop. She was predeceased by both of her parents and her loving brother, Frank F.Loyer Jr. Pauline has left behind her nephew, Jerry Loyer; her niece, Colleen M Jansen; and her sister-in-law, Carol Loyer. She will be missed by many of her friends and family members that enjoyed her great sense of humor and willingness to help others in the community with calls, visits and running errands for them. Memorial Service will be held at Skyview Memorial Lawn Chapel, located at 200 Rollingwood Dr., Vallejo, CA at 11 a.m. July 16.





