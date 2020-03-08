|
Pearl Evelyn Stone, 93, passed away on Feb. 29. She was born on Oct. 10, 1926 and was a native of American Canyon. She was raised in Fairfield, IA. She attended Fairfield High School and graduated from Birmingham High School in Birmingham, IA. Throughout her life she lived in Fairfield, IA; American Canyon, CA; Lebanon, TN, and Santa Cruz, CA. She worked as cashier for a school cafeteria and for the Solano County Fair and also as a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and crossword puzzles. She loved her pets and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a loyal friend. She enjoyed singing with her friends at Maple House in Santa Cruz. She played basketball for her high school team and spent countless hours playing basketball and catch with her grandchildren. She loved watching the San Francisco Giants baseball team. She is survived by her son, James Kevin (Terri Gallegos) Stone, and daughter, Debra Honeycutt; granddaughter, Danielle (David) Dunrud; grandson, James Morre; great grandsons, Gunnar and Erik Dunrud. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James J. Stone Jr. who passed away in September of 1996. A funeral service was held on March 5, in Santa Cruz.Donations can be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Mar. 8, 2020