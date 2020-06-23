Pearl June Rothman was born and raised in Vallejo on June 6, 1925 to Raphael & Fortunee Pizante.She passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2020 at age 95 surrounded by her loving family.She graduated from Vallejo Sr. High School and was at every high school reunion! She attended Heald Business College. She married Morris (Marty) Rothman and it was the first wedding at Temple Bnai Israel's new building on December 5, 1948.She was an active member of her synagogue and a well known figure in Vallejo and the Jewish community. She served as President of Sisterhood, Hadassah, and volunteered as a bookkeeper for the temple for over 25 years. She served the Painting and Decorating Contractors Association of California as Secretary/ Treasurer for over 20 years. In addition, she was active in the 20-30 club. She was an excellent cook and to loved to entertain. She enjoyed baseball (Giants fan) and knew how to keep official score, was a very good poker player and loved Opera, had a beautiful voice and loved singing and playing piano. She enjoyed playing Mah Jong, was a whiz at Jeopardy, crossword puzzles and was always learning as she was an avid reader. Pearl especially loved sharing time with her family where she was lovingly referred to as the Matriarch of the family. She was extremely proud of her Jewish Sephardic heritage; both her parents were born on the island of Rhodes in the Mediterranean and she was blessed to have a huge loving family in Vallejo. She lived a long, fulfilling life and was known to always have a smile on her face and to be accepting of all people and took a sincere interest in all she met. She always maintained a positive attitude and a warmth that would light up a room. She was the favorite of many.Pearl is preceded in death by her two sisters, Katheryn Barsky and Paula Pierce; husband, Marty; and daughter, Kim Hoffman. She is survived by three of her children; two daughters, Frances Gold and Rita Rothman; her son, Gary Rothman, and wife, Laura, and her five grandchildren, Alex Hoffman, David Hoffman, Rachel Rothman, Donnie Fessler, Jason Rothman; and two great-grandchildren, Alyxandria and Jayden Hoffman.She will be buried at Sunrise Cemetery in Vallejo this Tuesday, June 23 at noon.Celebration of life details pending.