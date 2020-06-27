Pearl Lane (Williams) Diggs, age 73, passed away at the Sutter Solano Medical Center, Vallejo CA on Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a brief illness.Pearl was a native of Vallejo, receiving her education through the Vallejo Unified School system. She was in the graduating Class of 1966 from Vallejo Senior High. Upon graduation she attended Solano Community College with a major in Business Administration. Pearl met and married Donald Diggs and to this union two daughters were born, Rochelle and Phoenicia Diggs.Pearl was industrious and cared for people and her community. Early in life she worked as a candy striper and as life progressed, she became an entrepreneur as a foster parent to many young people and Board and Care operator serving intellectually challenged and developmentally disabled individuals. Pearl was also a bank teller for Bank of America for several years.Pearl Diggs was a charter member of Old Path "Miracle Cathedral" Church of God in Christ. She served in many capacities at the ministry throughout the years and as Usher Board President until her demise. Pearl's service went beyond her church; she had a strong presence in the Usher Board community within the region.She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Williams and Anna Williams-Hamilton; her siblings, Lazette Williams-Thurston, Harvey Williams, Sr. and nephews, Adrian Williams, Antione Thurston and brother-in-love, James Thurston.She is survived by her children, Rochelle and Phoenicia, Desire, daughter/great niece, Jocelyn; foster children, Nicole, Nellta,Viza and Donna; siblings, Joyce Williams-Hendrix, Tyrone Hamilton; grandchildren, Hosea and Rodney; four great-grandchildren; cousin-sister, Rosie Skillman, uncle, James (Jackie) Brown and aunt Vernita Brown. She has many nieces and nephews, a host of cousins and her special hobby family.A public viewing will be held Monday, June 29 at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main Street, Suisun City from 3:11 to 6:11 p.m.; funeral services and Horse Carriage Ride will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at 11:11 a.m. at the Waterfront Park (behind City Hall), 555 Santa Clara Street, Vallejo, CA. Pastor Harold Johnson, II will officiate. Burial is private.All cards and condolences can be sent to Rochelle Diggs, Post Office Box 5013, Vallejo, CA 94590.