Pearl L. Williams-Diggs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Lane (Williams) Diggs, age 73, passed away at the Sutter Solano Medical Center, Vallejo CA on Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a brief illness.Pearl was a native of Vallejo, receiving her education through the Vallejo Unified School system. She was in the graduating Class of 1966 from Vallejo Senior High. Upon graduation she attended Solano Community College with a major in Business Administration. Pearl met and married Donald Diggs and to this union two daughters were born, Rochelle and Phoenicia Diggs.Pearl was industrious and cared for people and her community. Early in life she worked as a candy striper and as life progressed, she became an entrepreneur as a foster parent to many young people and Board and Care operator serving intellectually challenged and developmentally disabled individuals. Pearl was also a bank teller for Bank of America for several years.Pearl Diggs was a charter member of Old Path "Miracle Cathedral" Church of God in Christ. She served in many capacities at the ministry throughout the years and as Usher Board President until her demise. Pearl's service went beyond her church; she had a strong presence in the Usher Board community within the region.She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Williams and Anna Williams-Hamilton; her siblings, Lazette Williams-Thurston, Harvey Williams, Sr. and nephews, Adrian Williams, Antione Thurston and brother-in-love, James Thurston.She is survived by her children, Rochelle and Phoenicia, Desire, daughter/great niece, Jocelyn; foster children, Nicole, Nellta,Viza and Donna; siblings, Joyce Williams-Hendrix, Tyrone Hamilton; grandchildren, Hosea and Rodney; four great-grandchildren; cousin-sister, Rosie Skillman, uncle, James (Jackie) Brown and aunt Vernita Brown. She has many nieces and nephews, a host of cousins and her special hobby family.A public viewing will be held Monday, June 29 at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main Street, Suisun City from 3:11 to 6:11 p.m.; funeral services and Horse Carriage Ride will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at 11:11 a.m. at the Waterfront Park (behind City Hall), 555 Santa Clara Street, Vallejo, CA. Pastor Harold Johnson, II will officiate. Burial is private.All cards and condolences can be sent to Rochelle Diggs, Post Office Box 5013, Vallejo, CA 94590.
W00145320-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
Dear family of Pearl, I am so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. We worked at Bank of America for years together. So many good times. She was always like a sister to me. My Mom always told everyone she was one of her daughters. Pearl was loved by all that knew her.. She will be missed but in our hearts forever.. Prayers and Good thoughts to the family..
Rita Donato
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved