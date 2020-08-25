1/1
Percy T. Klimisch
Percy T. Klimisch, 105, passed away peacefully Friday just months before his 106th birthday, at his home in Vallejo surrounded by his family.Percy was born to Theodore Frank Klimisch and Harriot Hattie Todt in Yankton, SD on October 31, 1914. He attended both high school and college in Yankton where he played tennis and won the High School and College South Dakota State Championships.In 1942, Percy moved to Vallejo and worked at Mare Island during WWII. In 1947, he purchased a partnership in the auto business and eventually founded Klimisch Auto Body. He retired in 1975, at which time his son, Dennis took over the family business.In 1951, Percy met and married the love of his life, Isabel "Tommie" Thomson. They enjoyed traveling and cruising around the world including Europe, England, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, Hawaii, Japan, China, South America, Alaska, the Philippines, Mexico, and the Mediterranean.Percy was an avid fan of all sports and enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, and golfing. He was very proud to have had 4 holes-in-one. He was a lifetime member of the Vallejo Elks Lodge, a member of the Vallejo Moose Lodge, member of the Vallejo Bowling Association, and member and former President of the Vallejo Tennis Association. He held season tickets for the 49ers since 1958 starting at Kezar Stadium and then following them to Candlestick Park. With his wife Tommie they were members of the Giants Baseball booster club and they followed the team by bus and plane to many of their games each year.During his life, Percy had many opportunities to help and mentor others, whether it was a loan for a first house, advice on life decisions or just always being there when others needed him. He found himself with many "adopted kids and grandkids" and a host of friends all grateful for what he had done for them.Percy was preceded in death by his wife, Tommie and his sisters, Bernice Gurney and Harriot Frick as well as his parents.Survivors include his son, Dennis (Connie Jacques) Klimisch; daughter, Joann Cassady; grandchildren, Dr. Christi (Jamin) Klimisch Lombre and Jenny Klimisch Valdez; and great-grandchildren, Griffin, Adella, Waylan and Tennison.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the Loma Vista Farm, 150 Rainier Ave., Vallejo, CA 94590.Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private family funeral service will be held.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
W00146920-image-1.jpg


Published in Times Herald Online on Aug. 25, 2020.
