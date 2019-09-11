Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
(707) 644-7474
Resources
More Obituaries for Pete Paras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pete P. Paras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pete P. Paras Notice
On Monday, Sept. 2, Pete P. Paras passed away. He was born in the Philippines.Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 from 4 to 9 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 2700 Dover Ave., Fairfield.Arrangements and care entrusted to the direction of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
W00136420-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pete's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Skyview Memorial Lawn
Download Now