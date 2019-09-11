|
On Monday, Sept. 2, Pete P. Paras passed away. He was born in the Philippines.Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 from 4 to 9 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 2700 Dover Ave., Fairfield.Arrangements and care entrusted to the direction of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2019