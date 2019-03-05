Our beloved Peter peacefully passed Thursday, Feb. 28, at his home, surrounded by family and close friends.Peter was born Nov. 26, 1923 in Wallingford, PA. At a very young age, Peter joined the US Coast Guard and served during WWII. After finishing his military service, he landed in Vallejo, where he met and married the love of his life, Verna, they have been inseparable ever since, and have become pillars in the community.Peter went on to continue his family tradition as a tailor and got a job working in Vallejo. He eventually opened his own shop, Mustico Tailoring in 1965, and worked there until he decided to retire in 2017. He was a very active member with the Elks Lodge, Sons of Italy and Red Men Lodge in Vallejo. Peter loved working in his yard and had a passion for growing Orchids. He also enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and loved playing poker with his grandkids.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Verna; daughters, Debbie Mustico-Morgan and Sandy Mustico; son-in-law, Thom Morgan; five grandkids, and seven great grandkids. He is also survived by another daughter, Lynda and two grandkids from a previous marriage.Services will be held Friday, March 8, at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, beginning at 11 a.m. A celebration of life to follow will be held at USA World Classics Event Center, 1521 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo. Private inurnment at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 644-7474.

